BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

