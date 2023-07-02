BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:NEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 273,127 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,367.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2,086.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

