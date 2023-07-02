BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 10th

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MEAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 60,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.