Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 1.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

