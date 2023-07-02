Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Purchased by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Boston Omaha worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,477,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,914,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $18.82 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

In related news, insider Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 2,972 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $57,092.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 2,972 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,672 shares of company stock worth $262,685 in the last 90 days. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.