Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR) Short Interest Up 108.5% in June

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 108.5% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BREZR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZR. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

