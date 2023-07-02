Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Price Target at $326.73

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $262.42 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

