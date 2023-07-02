Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.17

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.17 and traded as high as C$48.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$48.42, with a volume of 409,670 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.34. The company has a market cap of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.18, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.