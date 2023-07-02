BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in BRP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BRP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $5,198,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.60. 54,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

About BRP

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.