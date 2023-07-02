Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ESS opened at $234.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.