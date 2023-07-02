Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

