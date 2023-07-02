Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

