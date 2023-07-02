Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 16,694 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.