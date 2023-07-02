Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,334,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

