Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 11,115 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

