Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 168 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

