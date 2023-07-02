Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

VEU stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

