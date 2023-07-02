Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 315 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

