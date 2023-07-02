Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 771 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

