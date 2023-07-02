Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $30.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at $2,954,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

