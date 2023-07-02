Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Up 85.1% in June

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,460,000 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the May 31st total of 35,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.9 days.

CNQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 1,004,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

