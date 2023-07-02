Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CDIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,858. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

