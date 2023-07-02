Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.