Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLFree Report) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

CCL opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCLFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

