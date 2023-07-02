Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

CCL opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

