carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.50

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $31.57. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
carsales.com Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.
carsales.com Cuts Dividend
carsales.com Company Profile
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.
