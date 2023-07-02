carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.50

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $31.57. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 232 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

carsales.com Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1519 per share. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

