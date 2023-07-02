Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $383.70

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.70 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.01). Castings shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.01), with a volume of 7,154 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 550 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Castings alerts:

Castings Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.28. The company has a market capitalization of £171.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,270.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Castings Increases Dividend

About Castings

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 13.51 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,483.87%.

(Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.