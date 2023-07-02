CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Decreased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $183.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

