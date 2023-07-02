CEEK VR Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $9.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05546811 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,381,219.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

