Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cellectis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.