Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.36 million and approximately $372,458.15 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,525,988 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

