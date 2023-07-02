Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 20,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 313,364 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,634 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,637.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $340,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

