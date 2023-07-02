Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in June

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CPF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 292,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $432.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $83,755.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,247.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,785.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,501 shares of company stock valued at $152,393. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

