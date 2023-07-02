Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Century Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Century Communities stock opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,966,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

