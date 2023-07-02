Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.75

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.55 ($0.11). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.07 ($0.12), with a volume of 111,573 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -906.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

