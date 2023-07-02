Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 75.7% in June

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chanson International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Chanson International as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chanson International alerts:

Chanson International Stock Down 7.7 %

CHSN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. Chanson International has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chanson International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanson International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.