Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $110.54 Average PT from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CHK opened at $83.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $892,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 69.8% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,894,000 after buying an additional 71,598 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.