Chia (XCH) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Chia (XCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $33.97 or 0.00111292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $264.11 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,775,202 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,010 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

