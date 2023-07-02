Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVR opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

