China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.0495 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $0.98.

China Merchants Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

