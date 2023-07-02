Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHUY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.80 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

