Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.