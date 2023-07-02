Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $339.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,776,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Clarus by 77.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

