Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,564,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.