Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 30,722 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SAVA opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $51.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

