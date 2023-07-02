Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

