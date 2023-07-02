Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 94,608 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,608 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.63 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

