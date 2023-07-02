Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $445,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,904,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 209,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

