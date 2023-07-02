Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 111,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $25.50 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

