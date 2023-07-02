Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 278,118 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 176.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,118 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

